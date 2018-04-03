Five Olney Town committee members resign

Five members of Olney Town's committee have decided to step down from their duties at the end of the season.

The Nurseymen sit sixth in UCL Division 1, having had their game on Saturday against Buckingham Town postponed.

The five resigning members have cited personal and health issues for stepping down from their roles, while also highlighting the ever-increasing demands from FA to keep their ground up to regulation as yet another hurdle.

A statement read: "After several months of deliberations and soul-searching, the existing 5 Committee members have decided to resign from their positions with effect from the end of the 2017/18 season. The five existing members have approaching 200 years service between them at the Football Club so the decision to take this action has not been taken lightly.

"The main reason is a combination of personal/work commitments and health concerns that have all combined to force the committee to consider its future in this manner and with 3 new licensed establishments in the Town business gets tougher every day so the time is right for change-we do indeed have lives outside of football and in the modern era a fresh approach is needed.

"These personal reasons added to the fact that the ground, despite improving over the last few years with the addition of floodlighting, safety fencing and stand developments is unable to keep pace with the requirements of the FA, given its ownership by Olney Town Council- quite frankly we are all weary with the day to management of the Club and a summer break of just 6/8 weeks is not enough to recharge the batteries."