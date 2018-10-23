Five-star Clean Slate bring in new manager

Clean Slate have had a terrific few days, not only thrashing Tring Corinthians to win their first game of the season, but also announcing a new first team manger.

Chris Ball has taken over in charge of SSML Division 2's bottom club, but one in form after their brilliant 5-0 win over Corinthians on Saturday.

Juniour Osei Tutu netted twice, while Jakes Hayes, Joab Muukisa and Juventus Donbeinaa were also on the scoresheet.

Slate weren't the only side to win 5-0 though - New Bradwell St Peter thrashed The 61 FC (Luton). Williams Wright bagged a brace, while Abubakar Ali, David King and James Michael Atherton completed the rout as St Peter jumped to sixth.

Unite MK out of the Division 2 Cup after losing 2-0 to MK Gallacticos thanks to goals from Josh Douglas Smith and Ryan Hanley.