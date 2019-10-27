Fleetwood's win over Dons could have been a 'cricket score'

Had Fleetwood scored earlier against MK Dons, Joey Barton believes his side could have replicated Leicester's 9-0 win over Southampton.

Dons' stoic defensive performance allowed Fleetwood to dominate possession and territory at the Highbury Stadium, but an 85th minute goal from Ched Evans broke Dons' hearts and resigned them to their seventh defeat in eight league games.

After watching Leicester's dominant win over Southampton on Friday night, Barton believes his side could have gone on to put on a similar scoreline against Dons.

He said: “If we scored earlier in the match, we might have gone on to put on a cricket score, or maybe something like Leicester at Southampton because they came for a point today and didn’t leave their half.

“Teams are adjusting to us and we saw that when Ipswich came here. They made tactical changes and so did Burton when they came to Highbury – but we have had to find ways of breaking them down and today we had many opportunities.

“Luckily we have goal scorers in the team, and one popped up today with the winner which we fully deserved.”

Evans' late goal though did prove to be the difference, and Barton went on to praise Dons' defenders.

He added: “It would have been disappointing if we didn’t go and win the game today. It was attack versus defence for 89 minutes of the 90, and at times they did defend their goal heroically.

“Their keeper has made numerous saves and players were putting their bodies on the line and it was great defending from them. MK Dons are having a tough time at the minute, but if there was any doubts about the players' commitment to the cause, they answered that today."