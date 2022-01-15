Fleetwood sign Dons defender Jules on loan

The Scot signs for the Cod Army until the end of the season

By Toby Lock
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 12:03 pm
Updated Saturday, 15th January 2022, 12:06 pm
Zak Jules made just 12 appearances for the club this season

Zak Jules has signed for Fleetwood Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Jules, who signed for Dons from Walsall a year ago, has been limited to just 12 outings for the club this season, and told Liam Manning of his frustrations recently at a lack of first team football.

After travelling to the north west yesterday for talks, he has been confirmed at the Highbury Stadium for the remainder of the season.

Fleetwood