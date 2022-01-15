Fleetwood sign Dons defender Jules on loan
The Scot signs for the Cod Army until the end of the season
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 12:03 pm
Updated
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 12:06 pm
Zak Jules has signed for Fleetwood Town on loan for the rest of the season.
Jules, who signed for Dons from Walsall a year ago, has been limited to just 12 outings for the club this season, and told Liam Manning of his frustrations recently at a lack of first team football.
After travelling to the north west yesterday for talks, he has been confirmed at the Highbury Stadium for the remainder of the season.