Football fans arrested after Milton Keynes Dons pitch invasion

Nearly 40 football fans have been arrested following a pitch invasion at Stadium MK when Dons secured promotion after beating Mansfield.

While most fans celebrated Dons' promotion to League One on Saturday May 4, 37 fans have since been arrested after the 1-0 win over Mansfield, thanks to a joint-operation between Thames Valley Police and Nottinghamshire Police.

Fans invaded the pitch following Dons' promotion to League One

After the disorder, an investigation was undertaken to identify individuals who may have been involved. A Police operation was undertaken in Nottinghamshire in the past week to trace and interview a number of people.

As a result of the investigation and operation, 26 people have been arrested and 11 people have been voluntarily interviewed in connection with the disorder so far.

The people traced include men and women aged between 15 and 56. The majority were traced in Nottinghamshire but several spoken to were in the Thames Valley area.

Detective Sergeant Matt Bly of CID based at Milton Keynes, said: “This was a significant operation which required effective partnership working with our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police.

“This operation would not have been possible without Nottinghamshire Police, who have provided officers to carry out arrests, custody staff and police interviewers.

“This should send the message that we and other forces will work together in order to trace individuals who may be involved in such disorder and I would like to thank Nottinghamshire Police for their assistance.

“We continue to progress our investigation and are consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service to progress to the next stage.”

Nottingham Police’s Inspector Rob Taylor added: “This is arguably the biggest operation in relation with Mansfield Town and we are delighted with the result.

“It’s been a real team effort and I’d like to thank the officers at Thames Valley Police for their support in ensuring some significant arrests.

“We strongly condemn all forms of disorder and we continue to work with Thames Valley to ensure progression continues within the investigation.”