FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Newport struggle for consistency

Newport Pagnell Town's rollercoaster season in UCL Premier Division continued on Saturday when they were thumped 4-0 by Rugby Town.

Arriving at Butlin Road, the Swans had 5-0 and 4-1 victories behind them, as well as a 5-0 rout at the hands of Aylesbury United prior to their recent mini-revival.

First half strikes from Romario Martin and Lewis Rankin were followed by second half goals from Danico Johnson and Charlie Evans to complete the rout for Rugby, leaving Newport toiling in 15th spot, 12 points adrift of top spot and a far cry from the third place they finished last season.

Next up for Newport is a trip to Newbury Forest in the FA Vase.

In SSML Division 2, Unite MK capitalised on cup adventures for their rivals to move up to fifth in the table courtesy of a 4-1 win over The 61 FC (Luton). Luke Little bagged a brace, with other goals coming from Karl Ainsley and Myles Braham. Clean Slate remain bottom without a point when their game with Bovingdon was postponed.

In the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy, Old Bradwell United cruised into the next round, seeing off city rivals MK Gallacticos 3-0, with goals from Mohammed Aden Deria, Ben Green and Dale Collins.