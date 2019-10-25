Form guide, odds and stats ahead of Fleetwood Town vs MK Dons

Form between MK Dons and Saturday’s opponents Fleetwood Town could not be more different as the sides prepare to meet at Highbury.

Dons’ pitiful form has seen them pick up just one point from a possible 21 since their 3-0 win at Fleetwood’s neighbours Blackpool more than a month ago, while Joey Barton’s are sitting in the play-off spots, despite a 2-1 defeat to Coventry on Wednesday night dropping them to fifth.

If previous meetings between the sides were to make an impact, Dons would be heading to Highbury in high spirits, having won four of the six meetings between the sides, with Fleetwood triumphing just once - a 1-0 win at Stadium MK in 2017.

The lack of creativity in Dons’ front line has been given a boost in recent weeks with the return of Ben Reeves, who added another 45 minutes to his recovery programme in the 2-0 defeat away at Rochdale. Joe Mason, Rhys Healey and Sam Nombe are still sidelined though.

The bookies fancy Fleetwood to take the win at 13/20, with Dons at 4/1, and 14/5 the draw.

Marc Edwards will referee the game at Highbury Stadium. He has watched over 10 games this season, flashing just 23 yellow cards and one red.

Anthony Moore and Daniel Woodward will run the lines with Fourth Official Matthew Bristow on the sidelines.