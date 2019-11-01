Form guide, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons vs Tranmere Rovers

Back in April, MK Dons and Tranmere Rovers were battling it out for a place in the automatic promotion places. When they meet at Stadium MK on Saturday, it could be to avoid dropping into the relegation zone.

After the pair secured spots in League One this season, both have struggled to adapt to life in the third tier, and are tied on 13 points, with Rovers sitting above Dons courtesy of goals scored.

The fixture has plenty of history for Dons in particular - the clash on the last day of the season in 2005 made a hero of Gareth Edds, as his goal six minutes from time at the National Hockey Stadium kept Dons in League One.

In 18 meetings, Dons have won 10, with Rovers claiming six and two draws. But Dons head into the game 21/20 to win it, with Tranmere 13/5 and 12/5 the draw.

While Dons have the worst form in the division, Rovers have won just three league games all season - their most recent coming two weeks ago away at Coventry City, with their last outing seeing them hammered 5-0 by Sunderland.

With both sides being at the wrong end of the table, manager Paul Tisdale said: "It's their most important game, just as it will be ours. The next one is always the most important. They're having their own issues and problems. Everyone has a reason to win. That's professional sport. It comes down to how much you want to win and whether you know how to.

"Every game is must-win. The art of manoeuvring ourselves through this is removing ourselves from that reality. Every game is more important, some more than others. My job is to produce 'less is more' and give the players less to think about, less anxiety, less factors."

Referee Matt Donohue will take charge of the game on Saturday. He takes charge of his first MK Dons game after 13 appearances, 49 yellow cards and two red cards this season. Phil Dermott and Mark Russell will run the lines, with Paul Howard the Fourth Official.