Form guide, odds and stats ahead of Rochdale vs MK Dons

Wins have come at a premium for both MK Dons and Rochdale this season ahead of their clash at Spotland on Tuesday night.

Brian Barry-Murphy's side sit six places higher in League One than Dons - 14th compared to 20th - but the sides are separated by just three points.

Since Dons' last league win - the 3-0 win over Blackpool on September 14 - Dons have won just once in eight games, and that came against Fulham U21s in the Leasing.com Trophy, culminating in their plummet down the table to sit just a point above the relegation zone. Their run of five straight league losses ended on Saturday when they drew 0-0 with Coventry.

Rochdale meanwhile had also gone on a barren run. While Dons were winning at Bloomfield Road, Dale were being hammered 6-0 by Peterborough. After a draw with Lincoln, Dale then lost three consecutive league games, but have picked up maximum points in their last two, beating Accrington and Bolton to get their season back on track.

Recent form sees Rochdale 13/8 to win on Tuesday, with Dons at 17/10, and 13/5 the draw.

In 14 previous meetings between the sides, Dons have triumphed in half of them, while Dale have claimed three wins down the years.

Referee Robert Lewis will take charge of the game. In his 10 games this season, he has booked 45 and sent off three. He was last spotted by MK Dons fans in the 0-0 draw with Crewe last August. Graeme Fyvie and Peter Gooch will run the lines and Wade Smith will be the Fourth Official.