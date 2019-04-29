Form is irrelevant as Dons head into Mansfield shoot-out

With neither side in winning form heading into the season finale, Dean Lewington believes it will count for nothing when MK Dons take on Mansfield next Saturday for a place in League 1.

Both sides lost on Saturday, Dons to Colchester and Mansfield to Stevenage, meaning automatic promotion will come down to the victor when the sides meet at Stadium MK this weekend.

The pair shared a 1-1 draw at Field Mill earlier in the campaign, with two sensational strikes for either side ensuring a point apiece.

Heading into the season finale though, Dons have won just once in their last five, while Mansfield are heading to Milton Keynes with back-to-back defeats to their name.

Lewington, who has twice been promoted with Dons in his career, says form heading into the game will mean little, with both sides fully focusing on the 'winner-takes-all' affair.

"It's a one-game shootout," he said. "Form is irrelevant, the whole top six have stuttered over the line really. Forest Green were the form team and they've lost too. No-one is in form. One game to go, at home – we'll take those odds.

"It's bigger than a cup final. It's like a play-off final, the way it has panned out.

"The fact you're playing the team standing in your way makes it more interesting, but the maths are basic – win and go up. Hopefully we turn up on Saturday."

Manager Paul Tisdale added: "Maybe things haven't been going for us, but we have a game next week, a cup final – winner takes all. It's all about what happens next. One more game, and if we win it, we can secure promotion."