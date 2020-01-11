Form, odds and stats ahead of Dons' game against Coventry City

Dons must cure their away-day blues if they are to escape the relegation scrap, starting with a trip to Birmingham on Saturday to play Coventry City.

The Sky Blues are playing their home games at St Andrews this season, but it does not look to have caused them much bother as they have soared to third in League One. And it has been their home form that has played a huge part in their league position too, with 27 points from a possible 36, and only one defeat at the home of Birmingham City.

Though their form in Coventry is not a lot to write home about, nor is their form at St Andrews, the home of Birmingham City. In two previous games there, Dons have lost on both occasions. The first came in the League Cup in 2010 when they conceded three goals in four minutes to lose 3-1, before a 1-0 defeat during their single Championship campaign in 2015/16.

Coventry are also unbeaten in their last four, with three league wins and an FA Cup third round draw against Bristol Rovers.

Dons meanwhile need to look back to September 14 for their last win on the road.

Bookmakers have Coventry at 13/20 to win, Dons at 9/2 and 16/5 the draw.

Games between the sides have often been tight affairs. In 11 meetings since 2012, each have won four, and there have been three draws.

They have locked horns twice already this season - both at Stadium MK - with a 0-0 draw in the league coming before Russell Martin’s side delivered an EFL Trophy knock out punch last month, winning 2-0.

Carl Boyeson takes charge of the game on Saturday, his 18th of the season. He has booked 44 this season and sent off three. His last dons game was the 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Grimsby in November 2018, while he saw Coventry in their 2-1 win over Fleetwood in March. Wayne Grunnill and Stephen Finch will run the lines, with Thomas Harty the Fourth Official.