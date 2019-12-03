Form, odds and stats ahead of Dons' Leasing.com Trophy game with Coventry

A place in the next round of the Leasing.com Trophy awaits the winner of MK Dons and Coventry City this evening.

Just six weeks after the sides last met at Stadium MK, Mark Robins' side return in the competition they last won in 2017.

The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw - Dons' sole point in an 11-game winless streak in League One.

While performances have improved since Russell Martin took over, he is yet to pick up a positive result in his first four games as manager. Coventry meanwhile are undefeated in nine games, and head to Stadium MK after drawing with Ipswich in the FA Cup, and a potential third round tie against Plymouth or Bristol Rovers awaiting the winner.

In 10 previous meetings, Dons have won three times against the Sky Blues, while Coventry have four wins to their name. The bookmakers have Dons at 8/5 to win, Coventry at 31/20 and 5/2 the draw.