Form, odds and stats ahead of Dons trip to Gillingham

It’s fair to say Dons do not much enjoy heading to Priestfield given their record there down the years.

From their first visit to Gillingham’s ground on New Year’s Eve in 2005, and the subsequent six visits, Dons have won just once - and that was on their last trip in 2018.

It would be the highlight of Dan Micciche’s regime in charge too, with George Williams’ late goal not only securing the 2-1 victory but also saw Dons escape the relegation zone for a few days.

Dons also head to Gillingham this weekend in the relegation zone, but have picked up a bit of momentum recently, now three without a loss.

Steve Evans’ side sit 13th in the table and are also three undefeated, but have a mixed record when it comes to home form this season. From their 10 games at Priestfield, Gillingham have won five and drawn four, though Dons have picked up just four points on the road all season, most recently a point at Doncaster Rovers two weeks ago.

Referee Nick Kinseley will take charge of the game. In his 13 games his season, he has booked 42 players and sent off four. Dons fans last saw him in April 2018 in the 2-1 home defeat to Doncaster Rovers. Michael Webb and Mike Desborough will run the lines, with Fourth Official Andrew Aylott controlling the dugouts.

With kick off at the earlier time of 1pm on Saturday, Gillingham are 4/5 to win, with Dons at 7/2, and 5/2 the draw.