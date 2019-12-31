Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons' 2020 opener against Bristol Rovers

MK Dons will hope for better fortunes against Bristol Rovers as they enter the '20s than they had during the '10s.

In eight meetings in the last 10 years, Dons won just two games against Rovers - the last of those came in February 2011 when Sean O'Hanlon and Daniel Powell struck at the Memorial Ground in a 2-1 victory. But two draws and three consecutive defeats against Rovers have swung the stats back in their favour, with their most recent win coming in October when they beat Paul Tisdale's side 1-0.

Dons' home form though has been strong lately, with wins in their last three at Stadium MK against Coventry City, Oxford United and Portsmouth. Rovers head to Milton Keynes sitting seventh in League One, and without a defeat in five on the road. It means the game is finely poised, and it is reflected in the odds. Dons are 6/4 to win, with Rovers at 9/5 and 27/10 the draw.

Sam Purkiss takes charge of the game on New Year's Day, and it will be his 21st this season. He has flashed 65 yellow cards, but has kept the red one firmly in his pocket. Dons saw him earlier this season in the 3-0 win over Stevenage in the Leasing.com Trophy. Marc Wilson and Oliver Jackson will run the lines and Fourth Official Tom Reeves will look after the dugouts.