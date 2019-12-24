Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons' Boxing Day trip to Southend

MK Dons will look to capitalise on lowly Southend’s misfortunes when they visit Roots Hall on Boxing Day.

Dons were 4-1 winners in the EFL Cup earlier this season, with goals from Rhys Healey, Callum Brittain, Hiram Boateng and Sam Nombe completing the rout, and setting up the mouth-watering clash with European champions Liverpool in the next round.

But the league fixture saw the Shrimpers get their revenge, winning 1-0 after Charlie Kelman’s fourth-minute strike proving the difference at Stadium MK.

Down the years, Roots Hall has provided mixed fortunes for Dons. The 4-0 defeat in 2018 spelled the end of Dan Micciche’s tenure in charge, while a 2-1 win on Easter Monday in 2017 was one of the best performances of the season under Robbie Neilson.

Both sides will head into the clash in the League One relegation zone, with Sol Campbell’s side sitting 10 points adrift of Russell Martin’s Dons.

In 16 meetings between the sides since 2004, Dons have claimed eight wins, with Southend four and two draws.

Referee Neil Hair will take charge of the afternoon for the second time this season, having already overseen the EFL Cup game in August. In 15 games this term, he has booked 49 and sent off two. Anthony Da Costa and Ryan Whitaker will run the lines, with Fourth Official Christopher O'Donn.

Southend are 23/10 to win the game, Dons ae 11/10 and the draw is 5/2