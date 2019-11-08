Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons' FA Cup clash with Port Vale

Russell Martin says he is concentrating on his MK Dons side, rather than Port Vale ahead of their FA Cup first round game on Saturday.

Martin takes over a side who have lost five of their last seven in all competitions, with their only win coming against Fulham U21s in that time.

This Saturday, Dons take on League Two side Port Vale at Stadium MK in the FA Cup, having stumbled at the first hurdle last year away at Grimsby.

With Dons desperately seeking form and a new, consistent playing style under the new manager, Martin said he has watched Vale's last few games, but has focussed on getting his first team selection right rather than looking ar how to stop the opposition.

"We've watched a lot of them this week, but my focus has been on us," said the Dons boss. "We're aware of what they can do, and they were a good side here last season, but this week is about us and what we can do.

"Hopefully, we can show on Saturday what we've shown in the last few days in training and put in a really positive performance."

John Askey's side head to Milton Keynes in a decent run of form, losing just once in their last nine games and sitting 10th in League Two.

The sides crossed paths last season, and Dons came out on top, picking up four of six points on offer. In 13 matches, there is nothing to tell between the sides, with four wins apiece and five draws.

Saturday will not be the first time they have crossed paths in the FA Cup either, with Dons winning 4-3 back in 2014 in a thriller at Vale Park. Bookmakers have Dons at 21/20 for the win, Vale as 12/5 and 5/2 the draw.