Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons' first trip Burton Albion

MK Dons will have their work cut out for them if they are to open the gap between them and the League One drop zone on Tuesday night when they visit Burton Albion.

In the first meeting between the sides at the Pirelli Stadium, Dons are four unbeaten and sit 19th in the table after a 1-1 draw with promotion hopefuls Coventry City on Saturday. Burton meanwhile are 11th, and are just two points outside the play-off spots and will jump to sixth with a win over Russell Martin's side.

And they are in good form too, the Brewers, with just one defeat in their last five in the league. There has been just one previous meeting between the sides, and that came in October when Dons were thumped 3-0 at Stadium MK.

Martin Coy will take charge of the game at the Pirelli Stadium. In 21 games this season, he has flashed 65 yellow cards and three red cards. He last officiated Dons in the 1-1 draw with Stevenage at Stadium MK last season. Steven Plane and Matthew Bristow will run the lines and Richard Woodward will be fourth official.

The bookmakers have Burton at 4/5 to win the game, and Dons out at 4/1, with the draw 11/4.