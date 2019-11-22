Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons' game against Rotherham

Dons and Rotherham have a mixed up history, with plenty of headlines coming after previous encounters between the sides.

Looking back as far as 2006, a 0-0 draw at Millmoor send Dons down to League Two, while nine years later, Dons’ 4-1 win at the New York Stadium saw Karl Robinson’s side go to the top of the Championship on the opening day of the campaign.

Later that season, Rotherham’s 4-0 win at Stadium MK saw them jump Dons in the table as Neil Warnock completed a remarkable turnaround, while Dons would never recover and got relegated later that month.

There is not a lot to tell between the sides down the years, with Dons claiming four wins from the 11 meetings, while the Millers have three.

Dons have been in dire straits since September, picking up one point from a possible 30 and sit in the relegation zone, while Rotherham sit sixth after winning three of their last four in League One.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Rotherham, goalkeeper Lee Nicholls said: “The performances have improved, so we have to build on that. We’ve got a chance to win on Saturday, even though Rotherham are a very good side.

“We have to go into the game and be positive and aim for three points as we would do for every other game.”

Kieran Agard and George Williams are both suspended for the game, while Rhys Healey and Sam Nombe are still sidelined through injury. Jordan Moore-Taylor is likely to return though after he came off early against Bolton last weekend.

Bookmakers have Dons at 11/4 to win, while Rotherham are 10/11, and 13/5 the draw.

Referee Ross Joyce will take charge of the game at Stadium MK. He has booked 58 and sent off one in his 14 games this season. He took charge of Dons' 2-1 defeat to Accrington earlier this season, denying Dons a late goal for offside, and also awarding a penalty against them. Michael Webb and Garry Maskell will run the lines, and Alix Pashley is the Fourth Official.