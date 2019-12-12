Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons' game with Oxford United

Karl Robinson returns to his old stomping ground on Saturday when he brings his Oxford United side to Stadium MK.

After spending six-and-a-half years at MK Dons, it was not long before Robinson came up against his former side again. Just nine days after being appointed Charlton Athletic manager, he faced Dons in the FA Cup, and the 0-0 draw meant another meeting 10 days later before a league game on Boxing Day made it three games in a month. He has now faced Dons seven times, with Dons claiming three wins, two draws and two Robinson wins.

Despite the close proximity of the two clubs - just 41 miles - there have been precious few occasions when MK Dons and Oxford United have locked horns in the past. In 471 days between September 2016 and their last meeting on New Year’s Day in 2018, the sides met five times in competitive fixtures, but not before or since.

Oxford head to Stadium MK having never won in Milton Keynes, though they have shared the spoils in both league encounters - though Dons did win a pre-season friendly in 2018. Dons though have only beaten Oxford on one occasion of the five previous meetings, with two draws.

While Dons’ torrid run in League One has seen them pick up just two points from a possible 36 and slump to 21st, Karl Robinson’s side haven’t lost, ironically, since Dons’ last league win in mid-September, and have a mouth-watering trip to the Etihad Stadium next week to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Dons head into the game at 11/4 for the win, with Oxford at 10/11 and 13/5 the draw.

Karl Robinson on his last visit to Stadium MK

Trevor Kettle takes charge of his second Dons game of the season, having already officiated their 3-2 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers earlier this season. Mr Kettle has booked 48 and sent off four in his 16 outings this season. Nicholas Cooper and Paul Hobday will run the lines and Paul Kelly is the fourth official.