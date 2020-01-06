Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons' Leasing.com Trophy clash with Newport

Just three games separate MK Dons and a trip to Wembley Stadium in the Leasing.com Trophy, but they will have to first get past Newport County at Rodney Parade on Tuesday night.

No strangers to a midweek trip to Wales, both of Dons' two visits to Newport have come on a Tuesday evening - ignoring their trip in December 2018 which was postponed half an hour before kick off due to a waterlogged pitch. On both occasions, Dons have gone on to win. In fact, Dons have won all three meetings between the sides.

Dons defender Regan Poole was at Newport County last season.

And Russell Martin's side head into the game off the back of two excellent wins over strong League One sides Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers, which has seen them scramble out of the relegation zone for the first time since November.

Michael Flynn's side haven't won a game since their penalty shoot-out win in the last round against Brighton U21s back on December 3 - a run stretching eight games. They sit 13th in League Two.

John Busby will take charge of the game, his 25th of the season. He has dished out 98 yellow cards and five reds this season, and last took control of MK Dons during their 0-0 draw with Coventry in October. Andrew Laver and Samuel Ogles will run the lines, with Fourth Official Savvas Yianni.

The bookmakers have MK Dons at 6/4 to progress into the quarter finals, Newport at 9/5 and 23/10 the draw.