Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons' Leasing.com Trophy clash with Wycombe Wanderers

There will be next to nothing to play for when Wycombe Wanderers visit Stadium MK on Tuesday night to take on MK Dons.

The pair are set to lock horns in the Leasing.com Trophy at Stadium MK on Tuesday night in a dead-rubber, with Dons uncatchable at the top and Wycombe needing to win by at least three goals to lift themselves off the bottom.

In their previous two games, Dons beat Stevenage 3-0 at the Lamex Stadium before a 1-0 win over Fulham U21s effectively saw them through into the next round. Wycombe meanwhile have lost to both opponents.

There have been nine previous meetings between Dons and Wycombe, with Dons having won four, while the Chairboys have two wins. Their most recent came in August when David Wheeler scored late in an enthralling 3-2 win at Adams Park.

Dons head into the game at 9/5 according to the bookmakers, with Wycombe at 7/5 and 12/5 the draw.

David Rock takes charge of the game, his 12th game of the campaign. He has flashed 28 yellows and one red card so far this season. He is spending his first season in the EFL, and will oversee his first game at Stadium MK. Matthew Lee and Stephen Finch will run the lines and the Fourth Official will be Marc Wilson.