Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons' trip to Doncaster Rovers

After finally winning a game again, Dons turn their attention back to League One with a trip to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

With a dry run of 11 games and just a point to show for it, Dons are in the relegation zone and three points from safety. Rovers meanwhile sit midtable in League One, with 23 points from 15 games.

They come into the game though off the back of a heavy defeat to fellow third-tier side Gillingham at the weekend, going down 3-0 at Priestfield, ending their FA Cup run.

Dons head to the Keepmoat Stadium seeking their first win in Doncaster in five visits. Their last trip came in November 2017, where after an excellent first-half performance saw them leading through Chuks Aneke’s goal after just three minutes, Dons would go on to lose 2-1.

And Doncaster control the head-to-heads too. Over 10 previous matches, Rovers have won half of them, with Dons winning twice. The bookmakers have Doncaster at 8/13 to win, with Dons at 19/4 and 10/3 the draw.

Scott Oldham will take charge of the game on Saturday. Unlike the red-card-happy Mr Breakspear, who sent off Brennan Dickenson on Tuesday night, Mr Oldham has pulled for the red card just twice in the last two years - though ironically sent off Aaron Tshibola the last time he officiated an MK Dons game, the 4-1 defeat to Bradford in October 2017. Paul Graham and Wayne Grunnill will run the lines, with Fourth Official Martin Woods.