Form, stats and odds ahead of Dons' clash with Portsmouth

MK Dons will have their work cut out for them on Sunday if they want to bounce back from the disappointing 2-2 draw with Southend on Boxing Day.

Kenny Jackett's side sit eighth in the League One standings, but boast wins over the division's top two in their last two games. After their 1-0 win over Ipswich before Christmas, they followed up on Boxing day with a 2-0 win over runaway leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

Dons meanwhile have managed to pick up some form recently, but were second best at lowly Southend on Boxing Day, and were lucky to leave with a share of the spoils. Prior to that, they lost to Gillingham on the road. Form at Stadium MK is better though, having won their last two games there.

Portsmouth, however, have the edge over Dons in their four previous meetings. With two draws in 2013/14, Portsmouth won both games in 2017/18.

Given Dons' lowly position in the table, the oddsmakers have them at 7/2 to beat Portsmouth, who are 17/20, with 14/5 the draw.

Leigh Doughty takes charge of the game at Stadium MK, having overseen 16 games this season, booking 46 and sending off just two. Mr Doughty has never officiated either side before. Kevin Howick and Paul Lister will run the lines, and Stuart Butler is the Fourth Official.