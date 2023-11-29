Former Dons boss in the early running for Cambridge United job

Karl Robinson

Karl Robinson has been listed amongst the front runners to take over at Cambridge United.

Following this morning's sacking of Mark Bonner after just shy of four years at the Abbey Stadium, the former MK Dons manager is considered by bookmakers BonusCodeBets to be one of the leading contenders to take the job.

Robinson spent six-and-a-half years in charge at Stadium MK from 2010 to 2016 guiding Dons to their only season in the Championship, as well as bringing through Dele Alli from the academy.

The 43-year-old was sacked by Oxford United earlier this year, but was last employed by Leeds United where he was assistant manager to Sam Allardyce at the end of last season. He has been linked with several jobs already this season too, including Bradford City and Bristol Rovers.