Former Dons on the move this week

The MK Dons squad could come up against one of their former team-mates next month when Portsmouth head to Stadium MK.

Pompey confirmed the signing of Louis Thompson today (Tuesday) following the midfielder’s release from Norwich City over the summer.

The 26-year-old suffered an injury torn 18-month spell on loan from the Canaries, limiting him to just 30 appearances for the club. Returning to Carrow Road, he was released from his contract but hopes he can rekindle his career at Fratton Park.

Thompson is not the only former Dons midfielder on the move this week as cult hero Ouss Cisse confirmed his move to Oldham Athletic over the weekend. The 30-year-old Mali international left Dons following their promotion from League Two in the summer of 2019, departing for Gillingham before moving to Leyton Orient. Leaving the capital in the summer, Cisse has penned a deal at Boundary Park and was thrust straight into the action as he made his debut for the club on Saturday in their League Two opener against Newport County.