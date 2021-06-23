Former Dons striker backs Martin for big things

Russell Martin

Carlton Morris predicts Dons boss Russell Martin will manage at the top level.

The 25-year-old has a long-lasting relationship with Martin - the pair having met at Norwich before Martin took over the reigns at Stadium MK to bring him in for two loan spells.

Morris was Martin's first signing as Dons boss, and was key in helping the team evade relegation in 2019/20, bringing in the style of football the club has now become synonymous with.

Carlton Morris in action for MK Dons last season

His performances in a Dons shirt earned him a move to the Championship with Barnsley in January this year. Morris said he looks back fondly on his time at Stadium MK and believes Martin will continue to go up in people's estimations as a manager,

"He's innovative, as is Luke (Williams)," the striker told the Pink Un. "They're not scared to try things, and it breeds exciting football.

"I loved my time working under him. He took to management like a duck to water. I always look out for MK's results. You could see by the way they ended the reason that something is really cooking there. I'll be keeping a close eye on them next year.

"He's destined for big things for sure."

The Barnsley striker spent two loan spells at Stadium MK, scoring six goals in 34 appearances in 2020, earning himself a move to the Championship side from parent club Norwich City. Hitting the ground running at Oakwell, Morris scored seven goals in 21 outings for the Tykes as they lost in the play-off semi-final to Swansea City.

Though Dons were eager on signing Morris on a permanent basis too, Barnsley's bid to Norwich proved to be too tempting for him to turn down.

He continued: "It was my time to leave, I have no regrets but I can only say how good it was when I was there.