Former Dons youngster scores stunning volley in MK Irish's thumping win

The former MK Dons youth team captain scored one of the best goals in the country at the weekend

One of the best goals of the weekend was scored by ex-MK Dons youth team captain Mason Spence for MK Irish in their thumping 5-2 win over Hadley.

Now 30, Spence was hotly tipped to break into the first-team in the early 2010s. Making his debut in the EFL Trophy against Northampton Town in 2012, he left for Colchester the following year before doing the rounds in the non-leagues.

Irish are currently battling in Southern League Division 1 Central, and were in north London on Saturday to take on midtable Hadley. And they set off like a house on fire, bagging three goals in the opening 15 minutes, thanks to James Meadow and an Owen Brooks brace.

Brooks completed his hat-trick five minutes into the second-half but the highlight of the afternoon came barely a minute later when Spence netted the goal of the game.

Exchanging a one-two, Spence had a lot to do with the ball dropping to him on the right-hand corner of the penalty area, but he unleashed an unstoppable volley into the far corner of the net to make it 5-0 in considerable style.

While the hosts would pull two late goals back, they were mere consolation as Irish went on to claim their third win of the season, lifting them away from the relegation zone thanks to the 5-2 triumph.

Irish will take on London Lions at Manor Fields on Saturday as they look to make it two in a row and move further up the table.