Former Reading defender Tennai Watson signs on at MK Dons

Tennai Watson in action for Reading against Arsenal

The 24-year-old has been training with the Dons throughout pre-season after his release from the Madejski Stadium in June. Full-back Watson has 48 senior appearances in his career, including 13 for the Royals with whom he began his career.

He is the Dons’ eighth close season signing, joining Scott Twine, Franco Ravizzoli, Josh Martin, Ethan Robson, Max Watters, Aden Baldwin and Mo Eisa.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” said Watson. “I’ve been training here for a while and I’ve loved it so when I heard there was a chance to get a deal, I was eager to get it done.

“Coming in to a new club can be daunting but I’ve never felt that - the boys are so together.

"I’ve really loved it and it’s given me a chance to express myself as a player.”

“I felt like this style fits me as there is a licence for me to get forward, which I love to do. You can’t neglect defending though – I’m not scared of a tackle!

“I’m buzzing to get going. The momentum we’ve built over the past few weeks, it all seems to be coming together.”

A Londoner, Watson progressed through Reading s academy ranks and made his professional debut in 2016 as as a substitute in a 1-0 win over Preston North End.

Watson has enjoyed loan spells with AFC Wimbledon and Coventry City, but found himself a free agent at the end of June when his Reading contract ended.

Dons boss Russell Martin said: “His availability was brought to our attention by Zak Jules, who was a teammate of his, but he was a player we were aware of.

“He came in to train with us and has really impressed.

"First and foremost, the way he conducts himself, on and off the pitch, is brilliant – he is real example to others.

"It’s also his attention to detail, his intensity and the way he has improved during the time he’s been with us.

“He is a resilient young man who, despite his young age, has had to deal with plenty already in his career.