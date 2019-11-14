Former Swindon boss Williams joins Dons as Martin's assistant

Russell Martin has added Luke Williams to his backroom staff, bringing in the former Swindon manager as his new assistant.

Williams' departure from Bristol City was announced earlier this afternoon, where he had been manager of the U23s.

The 38-year-old took over at the helm of the Robins in 2016 initially on a caretaker basis after Mark Cooper was sacked. After a strong start, he was kept on a permanent basis, but left at the end of the following season when they were relegated to League Two.

His appointment comes after Dean Thornton was put in place as goalkeeper coach last week.

Williams said: “I have been here a number of times before as an opponent and I’ve always seen this as a special place to work – to now be a part of that is really exciting.

“When I spoke with Russell, we had a good chat about football and how we see the game being played, as well as the standards he expects - we agree on a lot of things.

“I hope my experiences can assist Russell and I will be doing all I can to help him and the players. I see a lot of talented and hard-working players here and it’s now about building on the ideas that the manager wants to implement. Bit by bit, we will look to make that happen.”