Forms, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons' trip to League One's bottom club Bolton Wanderers

This Saturday’s game against Bolton Wanderers could well be the most important game of MK Dons’ season.

While the Trotters remain in negative points after suffering a 12-point penalty, Dons head to the University of Bolton Stadium without a League One win in two months.

Now two games into his managerial career, Russell Martin has lost both his openers, while Bolton boss Keith Hill has started to turn things around.

Since Dons’ losing run began, Bolton have lost just three times and picked up nine points, lifting them to -2, and still bottom.

In four meetings between the sides down the years, there is nothing to tell between Dons and Bolton, with both sides picking up a win each, and two draws.

The last meeting between the sides came in February 2017 when Dons’ marked Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday with a special gold kit. That day, Kieran Agard cancelled out Jay Spearing’s goal in a 1-1 draw.

While Agard's red card against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday has been successfully overturned, he still has to sit out of the next two games following his sending off against Tranmere Rovers. Joe Mason hopes to make a start after two substitute appearances last week, while Sam Nombe and Rhys Healey are Dons' only long-term injuries. Regan Poole is away with Wales and will also miss the game.

Meanwhile, Keith Hill has given up update on his side's injury concerns to the Bolton News.

The bookmakers have Bolton at 8/5 to win, and Dons at 9/5, with 5/2 the draw.

Andy Madley will take charge of his ninth game of the season, having booked 27 and sent off three in his outings so far. Dons fans have to look back through the archives to find the last time he officiated their side - August 2015 and the 1-0 defeat to Preston North End in the Championship. Ian Hussin and Simon Beck will run the lines and Jonathan Hunt will be the fourth official.