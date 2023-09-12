News you can trust since 1981
Jonathan Leko, of MK Dons, is said to be worth £429,000.

FOUR MK Dons players make the list of 20 most valuable players in League Two, joining players from Wrexham, Stockport County, Colchester United, Bradford City and Salford City men - picture gallery

A whopping four players from MK Dons have been included in the top 20 most valuable players in League Two.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:24 BST

It means the Dons are the best represented club in the list, with Jack Payne and Jonathan Leko the joint highest valued from the club at £429,000.

The list has been compiled by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and includes plenty of players from big-hitting clubs such as Salford City, Bradford City and Stockport County.

But, perhaps oddly, there are no players from Mansfield Town or Notts County amongst the list.

So who are the most valuable players around League Two?

Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk

Give us your thoughts on who your most valuable player is and why via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Dons news here.

£1.72m

1. Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham)

£1.72m Photo: David Price

£860,000

2. Louie Barry (Stockport County)

£860,000 Photo: George Wood

£772,000

3. Nick Powell (Stockport County)

£772,000 Photo: Nathan Stirk

£772,000

4. Fankaty Dabo (Forest Green Rovers)

£772,000 Photo: Alex Pantling

