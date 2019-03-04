Four more for free-scoring Newport Pagnell

Newport Pagnell Town are in rich goal-scoring form of late, and added another 4-0 win on Saturday as they cruised by Peterborough Northern Star.

In five of their last six outings, Newport have scored in excess of four goals, and have shot up the UCL Premier Division table to eighth place after a poor opening half to the campaign.

After a dramatic collapse against Leicester Nirvana last week, where they squandered a 4-0 lead in the final eight minutes, manager Darren Lynch wanted a response from his players and he got one.

Dom Lawless has been in form for Newport all season, and scored his 25th of the campaign after just 10 minutes, before Harry Stratton doubled the lead on 27 minutes.

Lawless played a big part in Newport's third too just after half time, bursting through the defence but his cut-back was put home by a Peterborough defender, before Tom Liversedge netted the fourth in stoppage time.

"After Tuesday's terrible collapse at Leicester Nirvana I was looking a massive reaction from the lads and I got it to be fair," Lynch said afterwards. "We looked in total control and cut them down to half chances.

"We now look forward to a visit to title chasing Deeping next Saturday."