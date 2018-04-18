Four sides battling it out for the UCL crown

It couldn’t be much tighter at the top of UCL Premier Division, and Newport Pagnell Town are right there in the title hunt.

Just three points separate the top four in the division, and both Newport and second place Wisbech have games in hand over leaders Yaxley and third place Holbeach.

The Swans missed out on the opportunity to claim second spot on Tuesday night though with a 1-1 draw away at Rothwell Corinthians.

Dom Lawless fired Newport ahead in first half stoppage time with a beautifully placed effort from the edge of the box, finding the top corner.

There was controversy surrounding Rothwell’s equaliser on 58 minutes though. The referee on the spot did not believe the ball crossed the line, but the linesman flagged to give the goal, changing the referee’s mind, awarding it.

Lawless had another chance to win it for Darren Lynch’s side, before the Rothwell skipper missed a sitter late on as the spoils were shared.

Newport host Leicester Nirvana on Saturday.