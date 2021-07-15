Fraser sends his thanks to MK Dons after Ipswich move

Scot Fraser

Scott Fraser thanked fans, players and the management at MK Dons after he signed for Ipswich Town last night.

The 26-year-old left Stadium MK destined for Suffolk for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday having made 50 appearances for Dons in his single season at the club, scoring 14 goals.

"Thank you to everyone at MK Dons," he wrote on Twitter. "From the first day I arrived the message and support from the fans haven't stopped and I appreciate it massively.

"To Russ and Luke for helping me improve as a player and a person, two unbelievable guys and unbelievable coaches that I loved working with.

"The group of boys I've been part of, some unreal talent in the group that will keep getting better and better. I wish you all the best going forward."

"Thanks, Scotty."

Technical and Strategic Development Coach Matt Gill added: "I'd worked with Scott for a couple of weeks. It's disappointing to lose good players but the club are in a position where they are continually looking forward and trying to progress on the pitch. I think they were in a similar position last summer - you lose players but the club are in a position to look forward and they're prepared and this is a similar case.