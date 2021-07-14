Fresh faces impress Martin in first friendly win

Max Watters scored Dons' third in the fourth quarter

All six of MK Dons summer signings showed glimpses of things to come in their first outing for the club last night at King's Lynn Town.

Scott Twine scored twice, and Max Watter added a third in the 3-1 win at The Walks, while there were positive run-outs for Josh Martin, Aden Baldwin, Ethan Robson and Franco Ravizzoli too.

The game in Norfolk was split into four half-hour quarters to give players an hour on the pitch each before rotating, while also allowing the manager to cast his eye over the new recruits in their new roles. Speaking afterwards, Martin said he was impressed by what he saw from his signings.

"The new guys that have come in are brilliant characters and they'll add to us on and off the pitch," he said. "It was really encouraging.

"You can see already why we worked so hard to get Scott Twine and Josh Martin in. We've got a lot of work to do with Josh, we're asking him to do a different role to what he's used to but he's got so much ability.

"Ethan did great, Max made a good start by scoring and I was really impressed with Aden too. He's a brilliant athlete, real pace and has real composure on the ball. It's really encouraging."

On the game, he added: "I really enjoyed some of it, there were loads of positives and lots to work on. I'm pleased with where the guys are physically, and their intent is spot on. Some of them are still rusty, some of them are new and getting used to it and some of them are young.

"It's a really mixed bag at the moment, which it always is at this stage in pre-season, but on the whole it's positive.