Friendlies cannot come quick enough for Dons trio

The pre-season friendlies cannot come quick enough for MK Dons now.

With the first official game scheduled for Tuesday night against Brackley Town, Matt Oakley, George Williams and Joe Mason are eager to get away from the training pitch and into a game atmosphere again.

"I hope we get a few more games played in the next couple of weeks," said Mason. "We know this time of the season is important to get us to the right level, but we want to play it now."

Williams added: "Initially, you want to train again but we're itching to play games and we're all looking forward to it."

Assistant manager Oakley, while not playing, echoed the sentiments of both Mason and Williams, though admitted his coaching counterparts would prefer a few more weeks without a game.

Oakley said: "I've never liked pre-season, so I'm leaving Danny to coach! He wants to coach every day, and I want the games to come – we're having that little fight now. I'm pleased we've got a couple of games next week, building up nicely towards the season.