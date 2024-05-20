Crewe will have to have another crack at it after their play-off final defeat to Crawley at the weekend.

It means Dons fans will have to travel 5,914.2 miles if they are to visit all 23 away grounds next season.

Valley Parade will be the biggest stadium the Dons will visit at 24,840 while Harrogate’s Whetherby Road ground will be the smallest at 5,000.

It promises to be an easy 135 mile journey to face Swindon Town, while the 523 mile trek to Carlisle is not likely to be one of the favourite away days.

Here are all the stadiums Dons fans will head to, with capacity and round-trip mileage (as caclulated by AA route planner’s quickest route from Stadium MK), running from nearest to longest trip.