From Bromley to Walsall: Every League Two stadium MK Dons fans will visit next season and how far they will travel, including Doncaster, Bradford City, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon and Chesterfield

Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th May 2024, 14:03 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 14:41 BST
The line-up for the 2024/25 League Two season is now complete.

Crewe will have to have another crack at it after their play-off final defeat to Crawley at the weekend.

It means Dons fans will have to travel 5,914.2 miles if they are to visit all 23 away grounds next season.

Valley Parade will be the biggest stadium the Dons will visit at 24,840 while Harrogate’s Whetherby Road ground will be the smallest at 5,000.

It promises to be an easy 135 mile journey to face Swindon Town, while the 523 mile trek to Carlisle is not likely to be one of the favourite away days.

Here are all the stadiums Dons fans will head to, with capacity and round-trip mileage (as caclulated by AA route planner’s quickest route from Stadium MK), running from nearest to longest trip.

Capacity: 15,728Distance: 135.2 miles

1. Swindon Town

Capacity: 15,728Distance: 135.2 miles Photo: Pete Norton

Capacty: 9,300Distance: 136.4 miles

2. AFC Wimbledon

Capacty: 9,300Distance: 136.4 miles Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Capacity: 7,066Distance: 151.8 miles

3. Cheltenham Town

Capacity: 7,066Distance: 151.8 miles Photo: Eddie Keogh

Capacity: 11,300Distance: 157 miles

4. Walsall

Capacity: 11,300Distance: 157 miles Photo: Malcolm Couzens

