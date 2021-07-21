Fry claims Dons broke transfer record to sign Eisa

Mo Eisa

In order to sign Mo Eisa from Peterborough United, MK Dons had to break their transfer record according to Barry Fry.

Dons' previous record was £250,000 for Kieran Agard in 2016 when he made the switch from Bristol City, with a similar fee understood to be paid for Alex Gilbey to Wigan Athletic in 2017.

The chase for Eisa originally began back in January but Dons baulked at Posh's asking price. On Tuesday though, the clubs agreed terms and Director of Football Fry said Dons parted with a record fee for the striker.

Fry said: “MK chased Mo for a long time. They wanted him in January, but they couldn’t match our valuation.

“They kept trying again in the summer and they kept upping their bid until reaching a number that made our chairman happy. It’s comfortably a transfer record fee for MK.