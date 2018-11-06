Futsal Cup defeat for new Mavericks squad

MK Mavericks were knocked out of the FA Fustal Cup after a last minute winner for University of Chichester.

Despite falling behind, the developmental Mavericks squad took a 2-1 lead into half time.

But UOC retook the lead before a screamer of an equaliser for Mavericks saw the game tied at 3-3. A last minute winner though saw them knocked out.

Mavericks Futsal Club are community sports organisation focused on supporting long term player development through continuous coaching and inclusion in the game of Futsal.

Futsal is a fast moving version of indoor 5v5 football, played with a weighted ball on a hard court, it forms part of the Football Association’s (FA) core strategy of developing players for the future. The FA has also recently published its own dedicated Futsal 6yr strategy document, detailing bold moves to drive participation across the school system and create player pathways for a sustainable future. It is the only format of the small sided game endorsed by FIFA and UEFA, and has just replaced Football at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Mavericks are an established Community Sports Club in MK, Bucks & Beds, and are affiliated to Berks & Bucks County FA. One of our key objectives is to drive participation, and working with The Football Foundation, as well as the likes of MK College, we have been able successfully deliver projects for previously excluded community groups, increasing girls participation and offering an option for those who would prefer a less stressful environment away from the football pitch.

Youth sessions (run by qualified FA Coaches and current Futsal players) are on a Tuesday, 16+ open session on Wednesday, senior squad training on Saturday mornings, and League games Monday nights.

If you are interested in playing Futsal, ‘Futsal for All’ sessions for 16+ are open to those who want to turn up and play, for a small contribution towards running costs, every Wednesday night 9-10pm at Courtside in Bletchley.