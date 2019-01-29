Gallacticos remain in the hunt after Mursley win

MK Gallacticos eased past Mursley United 3-1 to remain third in SSML Division 2.

Josh Douglas Smith's brace, added to by Mohamed Jallow, saw them comfortably past midtable Mursley.

Hot on their heels are Old Bradwell United, who thrashed The 61FC (Luton) 6-0 at the weekend. Darryl Smith added to his four goals last week with a hat-trick, while Toby Cribb, Peter Maxey and Jakk Pursey completed the rout, and sit fourth, a point adrift of Gallacticos.

Unite MK were also in the sixes as they thumped New Bradwell St Peter. Myles Braham, Callum Cloke, Luke Little, Jamie Parker, Cole Rawson and Nicholas Doherty all found the net in the romp as Unite remain ninth, while St Peter are 12th.