MK Dons v Oxford

Gallery: Spot yourself in the crowd as fans cheer on MK Dons against Oxford United

Are you among the sea of loyal supporters cheering on the Dons at StadiumMK?

By The Newsroom
Monday, 13th December 2021, 11:59 am

Striker Hiram Boateng felt Dons lacked the same urgency in the second half they showed against Oxford United in the first at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Boateng fired in his fifth goal of the season after 11 minutes, inspiring Dons to a strong opening half performance against Karl Robinson’s side.

However, while Oxford upped their game after the break, Dons were unable to match their first half levels and conceded twice to suffer their third home defeat in League One of the season, dropping to ninth in the table.

The MK Citizen was at the game and we captured some of the fans cheering the team on. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in the crowd? Scroll through our gallery of pictures by photographer Jane Russell.

1.

MK Dons v Oxford

Photo Sales

2.

MK Dons v Oxford

Photo Sales

3.

MK Dons v Oxford

Photo Sales

4.

MK Dons v Oxford

Photo Sales
Hiram BoatengOxford UnitedJane RussellOxford
Next Page
Page 1 of 4