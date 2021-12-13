Gallery: Spot yourself in the crowd as fans cheer on MK Dons against Oxford United

Striker Hiram Boateng felt Dons lacked the same urgency in the second half they showed against Oxford United in the first at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Boateng fired in his fifth goal of the season after 11 minutes, inspiring Dons to a strong opening half performance against Karl Robinson’s side.

However, while Oxford upped their game after the break, Dons were unable to match their first half levels and conceded twice to suffer their third home defeat in League One of the season, dropping to ninth in the table.

The MK Citizen was at the game and we captured some of the fans cheering the team on. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in the crowd? Scroll through our gallery of pictures by photographer Jane Russell.

1. MK Dons v Oxford Photo Sales

2. MK Dons v Oxford Photo Sales

3. MK Dons v Oxford Photo Sales

4. MK Dons v Oxford Photo Sales