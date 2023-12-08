MK Dons head to Field Mill on Saturday to take on Mansfield Town

Saturday’s game against Mansfield Town will be a barometer for MK Dons, and the toughest test Mike Williamson has faced since taking over.

Dons have lost only once in League Two since Williamson took up the reins, and that came in his first game in charge away at Accrington Stanley.

Nigel Clough’s side sit fourth in the table ahead of Dons’ trip to Field Mill, and are the highest ranked side Williamson has faced.

With the club expected to have been challenging at the sharp end of League Two, Williamson feels it will be a difficult afternoon for his side, but one which will act as an indicator.

“It will be our biggest test so far,” he said. “I'm a big fan of their manager, and I've heard a lot of good things about him.

“For us, we're still learning, and forging what we believe is the strongest team we can, but we're coming into a testing period but it's one we're looking forward to.

“They've been around that area for a few years. They've got strength in depth, they've got experienced players like Aden Flint, Kellior-Dunn, Lewis Akins, Stephen Quinn who can hurt you and can score from all over the pitch.

“They can mix it up, can play, they have strength and can hurt you. It's a good measurement for us, but we will focus on what we want to do, how we conduct ourselves.”

He continued: “I feel as though unconscious habits are creeping in, and we can see in training the lads are picking things up and doing them naturally now.

“On the field you're always looking to tweak but with the amount of time we've had, there's a development more towards what we want.”

