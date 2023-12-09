Game off between MK Dons and Mansfield Town
MK Dons’ trip to Mansfield Town today (Saturday) has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Field Mill.
Heavy rain in the area overnight was set to continue throughout Saturday morning, with local officials deeming the pitch unplayable following an early inspection of the surface.
A statement from the Stags read: “A local referee was called to inspect the field of play this morning following torrential rain in Mansfield. Despite the best endeavours by the club’s ground staff, which has included areas of the pitch being covered all week, the match has been postponed.”
This is the third Saturday out of four which MK Dons have not been in action, with international call-ups and their FA Cup exit keeping them sidelined previously.
A date for the rearranged trip to Field Mill is yet to be established, with several games now piling up for Mike Williamson’s side.