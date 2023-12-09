Mansfield's Field Mill stadium was deemed waterlogged ahead of the game with MK Dons today (Saturday)

MK Dons’ trip to Mansfield Town today (Saturday) has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Field Mill.

Heavy rain in the area overnight was set to continue throughout Saturday morning, with local officials deeming the pitch unplayable following an early inspection of the surface.

A statement from the Stags read: “A local referee was called to inspect the field of play this morning following torrential rain in Mansfield. Despite the best endeavours by the club’s ground staff, which has included areas of the pitch being covered all week, the match has been postponed.”

This is the third Saturday out of four which MK Dons have not been in action, with international call-ups and their FA Cup exit keeping them sidelined previously.