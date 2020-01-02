Garner disappointed with Rovers' display against MK Dons

Bristol Rovers were 'nowhere near' the levels manager Ben Garner expected after their 3-0 humbling by MK Dons at Stadium MK on New Year's Day.

An early chance for Luke Leahy was as close as Rovers would come having any modicum of control in Milton Keynes, as Rhys Healey, Sam Nombe and Kieran Agard would seal the points for the home side to lift them out of the relegation zone.

Rovers meanwhile, who are suffering an injury crisis and a recent managerial change, dropped to eighth as a result of the loss.

Boss Garner, who has been in charge for less than two weeks, said his side let themselves down during the first 45 minutes, but Dons' second half goals came at key times to kill off his side.

"The first half was disappointing," he told Bristol Live. "We had words at half time about the first-half display that we weren’t happy with.

"I thought the response initially in the second half was good, I thought we were better and the second goal knocked us really and killed the momentum that we started to build and the third one is obviously the nail in the coffin.

"I think Luke's chance at the beginning, if that goes in it's a different game – you go 1-0 up and it's got a very different complexion to it.

"Obviously disappointed overall. A lot there to improve, a lot needs to change and first half nowhere near the standards that this football club should be reaching."