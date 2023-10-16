Gateshead boss Williamson the early favourite to take over at MK Dons

Mike Williamson is the early favourite to take over as MK Dons head coach, according to Bet Victor.

Graham Alexander was sacked on Monday after an eight-match win-less streak saw the club drop to 16th in League Two.

Williamson, currently in charge of Gateshead in the National League, plied his career at Wycombe Wanderers and Newcastle United, making more than 150 appearances for the Magpies in the top flight.

Taking up management in the summer of 2019, the 39-year-old has helped the club into the National League, where they currently sit sixth.

Former Dons boss Karl Robinson and Portsmouth head Danny Cowley are also listed amongst the front runners.

