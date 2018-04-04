Getting more girls into the beautiful game

Girls around Milton Keynes are being given the chance to get into football with a series of training sessions across the city beginning next week.

As part of the MK SSE Wildcats initiative, sessions will be held at Woughton Leisure Centre, Bushfield School, Conniburrow Sports Pavilion, Ousedale School and Rickley School.

The sessions take place on a weekly basis and provide a safe environment where girls can try football for the first time. SSE and The FA hope the initiative will inspire participants to engage with football.

Woughton Leisure Centre: Monday April 9 - 6pm-7pm

Conniburrow Sports Pavilion: Monday April 9 - 6pm-7.30pm

Ousedale School: Tuesday April 10 - 6pm-7pm

Bushfield School: Saturday April 14 - 9am-10am

Rickley School: Friday April 16 3.45pm-4.45pm

The FA Girls and Womens Football week starts on April 23. For more information and for contact details, visit www.berks-bucksfa.com