Gilbey aims to be back for pre-season training

Alex Gilbey hopes to be involved in the first day of pre-season when MK Dons return to League 1.

The Player of the Year missed the final six weeks of the season with an ankle injury, and will have to remain in the treatment room through the summer.

Gilbey though said he is eager to get back to full fitness and is aiming to be back in time for the first day of pre-season training next month,

"I'll be in the gym every day grafting," he said. "I'm quite busy, I enjoy being at work. But as long as I come back fit and ready, we can bounce back and do well in League 1 next season.

"I'll be back running pre-season with all the lads if everything goes to plan. Now I'll just be here getting ready. The lucky ones are already on holiday, but I'll be in every day with the physios so we can recreate this weekend again!"

After celebrating Saturday's promotion clinching victory over Mansfield, Gilbey was crowned Player of the Year on Sunday. Speaking later in the week, the 24-year-old admitted he was humbled by the fan-voted award after suffering two big injuries since he arrived at the club two seasons ago.

Alex Gilbey scored three goals last season.

He said: It's massive. Personally, I felt I started quite slowly, but Tis stuck with me and I felt I got stronger. I'm so pleased to have won Player of the Season. Especially with the injuries I've had since I've been here, I'm so glad they have stuck with me, I've repaid their faith and I'm so pleased they voted for me.

"It has been a brilliant season for everyone, but it hasn't sunk in yet. It's a big achievement, but it feels unbelievable."