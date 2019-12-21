Gilbey calls for Plan B after Dons get 'caught out' at Gillingham

MK Dons need to find another route to goal after Gillingham nullified them in their 3-1 win at Priestfield on Saturday.

Stifling Russell Martin's side from the opening whistle, Dons fell behind to two goals in two minutes, when Mikael Mandron opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, before Brandon Hanlan doubled their lead. While Alex Gilbey pulled one back nine minutes after the restart, Max Ehmer put the game to bed quickly afterwards with Gillingham's third.

While Martin's new system has seen Dons pick up results at Doncaster and then at home to Oxford last week, they looked out of place at Priestfield in rainy conditions and on a slippery surface.

Goal-scorer Gilbey has called for an alternative system to switch to after what they had been trying in recent weeks failed to fire in Kent.

"We weren't good enough in the first half," he admitted. "I think we got caught out trying to play the way we have been recently and sometimes we need to mix it up because we became too predictable. We conceded two sloppy goals which we had cut out in recent weeks. We know we've got to be better.

"It was frustrating to get back into the game and then do what we did. We've let ourselves down today. After a good win last week, we needed something to build on and we just weren't good enough."