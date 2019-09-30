Gilbey hopes to stay healthy and get back to his best

Alex Gilbey says he has had a difficult start to the season, but is hoping a run in the team will help him rediscover his form.

The 24-year-old missed the run-in last season with an ankle injury, forcing him to spend much of the off-season doing rehab work to be fit in time for the start of the League One campaign.

Having been eased back into first team action this season, Gilbey started against Liverpool and Sunderland last week.

Manager Paul Tisdale said Gilbey will be a key man for him this season, and the man himself hopes to to make more of an impact in coming weeks.

"It has been tough," he said. "I had a set-back with the injury and a little niggle to miss Blackpool but I just want to be healthy, keep playing games, improving and helping the team."