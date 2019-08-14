Gilbey is ready to make his Dons return

After firing home the winning penalty against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, Alex Gilbey is ready to give Paul Tisdale a selection headache.

The 24-year-old has been out since March with an ankle injury, but played his first minutes on the pitch when he replaced Ryan Harley at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in the Carabao Cup first round win.

With competition for places fierce in the Dons midfield, with the likes of Hiram Boateng and Jordan Houghton not playing in the game, while Conor McGrandles and David Kasumu got on the scoresheet in the 2-2 draw, Gilbey says he has to knuckle down in training to earn himself a spot in the starting 11 for this weekend's trip to Wycombe.

"I'm felling really good and strong," he said. "I got back into training last week so now I'm looking to kick on and get back into the team.

"That was the sort of game I needed to come back into. My game is involved a lot of tempo, a lot of energy up and downs. Coming into that was really big for me, so hopefully now I can train well on Thursday and give the manager a decision to make."

Gilbey came on with the score at 2-1, but Luke O'Neill's stoppage time equaliser sent the game to a penalty shoot-out, reigniting the fiery atmosphere. While there was great frustration that the game went to spot kicks, Gilbey was pleased to progress into the next round where they will face Southend at Roots Hall.

He said: "It was sloppy to concede late on, and it was a tough pill to take but we bounced back with the pens and I'm so glad we won.

"We knew what (this game) was about, I was here a couple of years ago when we won, but we're over the moon to win again."